Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 7:28 PM IST
Ivanka Trump to address at GES on 'Women Economic Entrepreneurship'

JBS Umanadh, DH News Service, Hyderabad, Oct 5 2017, 18:39 IST
Ivanka will be leading the US women entrepreneurs delegation for the GES Summit held for the first time in India. File Photo

Ivanka will be leading the US women entrepreneurs delegation for the GES Summit held for the first time in India. File Photo

As a part of the eighth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held here in November last week US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump will be addressing an international gathering of women entrepreneurs on “Women – Economic Entrepreneurship”.

According to a statment here on Thursday Ivanka will be leading the US women entrepreneurs delegation for the GES Summit held for the first time in India. In the summit about 3,000 delegates from different countries are expected to take part. About 50 percent of the delegates are expected to be women entrepreneurs including about 400 from India, 400 from the US and the rest from the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit on November 28. The actual academic sessions will take place on Nov 29 and 30. Ivanka will address on 29 and may leave the same day. Senior director of the US National Security Council at White House, Jennifer Arangio said that the main focus of Ivanka during the visit will be only on the summit and will not be visiting placed here.

The theme of the summit is “Women First, Prosperity for All'. It has four key areas to focus --- health and life sciences, digital economy, energy and infrastructure and media and entertainment. MoUs between the entrepreneurs and the states may form part of the summit. An App is being designed exclusively for the Summit, to enable anybody directly contact participating entrepreneurs. NITI Ayog senior adviser Dr C Murali Krishna Kumar and US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda also reviewed arrangements on the run up to the summit.

