Six killed by lightning in Mysuru district

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Oct 5 2017, 19:52 IST

Six people were killed and four injured when lightning struck a temple in a Mysuru village today, the police said.



The victims were shepherds and had taken shelter in the temple at Nandinathapura as rain pounded southern Karnataka, including the city.



All the injured have been hospitalised, the police said. Rain battered Bengaluru and its adjoining districts, including Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagar and Mandya.



Electronic City, Bengaluru's IT hub, was badly affected. Vehicles parked in the basement of several apartments were submerged by rain waters while traffic came to a halt in the area.



Many trees were also uprooted in the thunderstorm.The Meteorology Department recorded 42 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm in Bengaluru.



The rains occurred due to an upper air circulation in Karnataka and formation of cyclone in the Bay of Bengal near coastal Andhra Pradesh, the department said.



On July 29 last year, when the city was flooded due to torrential rains Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered removing encroachments on storm-water drains.



Many small houses in Avani Srigeri Nagar on Bannerghatta road, Shubh Enclave near Silk Board junction and in Yelahanka were razed.



However, the drive was stopped as the civic agencies failed to act against many multi-storied residential complexes there.