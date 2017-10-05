Yet another molestation in BHU

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow Oct 5 2017, 20:00 IST

Almost a fortnight after violence on the BHU campus following police lathi charge on the girls, who were protesting rising incidents of eve teasing on the campus, yet another girl was allegedly molested in the varsity on Thursday.



According to the police sources, the victim, who was pursuing post graduation, was molested by one of her classmates. The accused has been arrested.



The victim in her complaint lodged with the police alleged that the accused, identified as Sheetla Sharan, snatched the cell phone of the victim, caught her by her hairs and also slapped her in the classroom.



The victim approached the lady chief proctor of the varsity after which the police swung into action and Sharan was arrested, sources said.



The incident came on a day when a team of Central Women's Commission was on a visit to BHU in connection with last month's violent incidents.



Varsity officials said that security had been beefed up in and around the women's hostels and also around various departments on the campus.



Violence had flared up in the campus last month after police lathi charged a group of girls, who were protesting rising incidents of eve teasing on the campus and demanding better security arrangements.



A preliminary probe held the varsity administration responsible for the violence and criticised its handling of the situation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, claimed that ''anti-social'' elements were behind the violence.



The BHU vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi had proceeded on ''indefinite leave'' on Monday.







