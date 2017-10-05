CPI(M) accuses BJP of 'inciting violence' against it in Kerala

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 20:11 IST

Prakash Karat, DH file photo

The CPI(M) today accused the BJP of "embarking on a dangerous course of inciting violence" against it and said it reflected their "inability" to politically counter the Left in Kerala.



"Filled with the arrogance of power, (BJP president) Amit Shah thinks that he can bulldoze the Sangh politics into Kerala using the false flag of red terror. This, in itself, shows the inability of the BJP-RSS combine to counter the CPI(M) and the Left politically in Kerala," party Politburo member Prakash Karat said.



In an editorial in the forthcoming issue of party organ 'People's Democracy', he said Shah "has embarked on a dangerous course of inciting violence against the CPI(M) by levelling false charges and accusations" against it.



Maintaining that "the RSS attacks (in Kerala) have a 45- year history", he said "it has occurred not only during the tenure of the present LDF government, but it had happened earlier when the LDF governments were headed by E K Nayanar in the 1990s and by V S Achuthanandan a decade later".



The violence "is the response of a right reactionary, fascistic force to the rise of a powerful working class movement with deep roots in Kannur," he said.



During the BJP's ongoing campaign in Kerala, Shah and other BJP leaders have attacked the CPI(M) of unleashing "red terror" and attributed the killings of BJP-RSS workers to the Left.



Karat said the LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has "in the past 17 months shown by its performance that there is an alternative to the BJP's reactionary economic policies and divisive communal agenda".



"No yatra across the length of Kerala to purvey the lies of the BJP-RSS will shake the people's belief in Left and secular politics," Karat claimed.