Technical glitches continue to haunt GSTN

Furquan Moharkan, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 1:27 IST

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) continues to face glitches despite the assurances from the Ministry of Finance to solve them on a priority basis.



The GSTN is the information technology backbone and portal for real-time taxpayer registration, migration and tax return filing under the new Goods and Services Tax regime.



A senior officer said GSTN has managed to achieve only 25% success in solving glitches in the network.



Out of a total 48 glitches, only 12 have been resolved since the introduction of GST on July 1.



The empowered group of ministers (EGoM) has decided to meet every fortnight to address the pending issues.



In the September 16 meeting, the GoM headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, 48 issues were flagged. There are about 10 broad issues as well that need constant monitoring.



“Building a software is like building a house. You build it brick by brick,” Prakash Kumar, CEO of GSTN, told DH.



A senior commercial tax officer said that one major issue was the unlocking of GST accounts of traders.



“There were many traders who unintentionally had filed wrong returns and they were not depositing the tax payable due to this. We have unlocked their accounts so that they can correct it,” the officer said.



There were about 4 lakh traders who had filed their returns wrongly. According to the officer, most of the issues are related to the non-availability of forms on GSTN.



Sushil Modi hinted that there could be a delay in resolving the pending issues beyond the October 30 deadline.



