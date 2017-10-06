Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
Yashwant dares BJP to take action

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 6 2017, 1:36 IST
Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. File photo

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday dared the party leadership to take action against him saying that day would be the best day of his life.

“Fear and democracy cannot go together,” Sinha said at a book launch function here, virtually challenging the BJP leadership that had tried to rubbish his criticism as fulminations of a “job applicant at 80”.

Sinha’s another attack on the Modi government’s handling of the economy came at a function to launch the book Tidings of Troubled Times penned by Congress leader Manish Tewari. Also sharing the dais was strident Modi critic – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“I am past caring. Let them take action if they wish... It will be the best day of my life,” Sinha shot back when pointed out that the BJP leadership will not be happy to see him share the stage with Tewari and Kejriwal.

Last week, Sinha had criticised the government’s economic policies and singled out Jaitley for his performance as the finance minister. Recalling that Jaitley had referred to him as a “job applicant at 80”, Sinha said he came from the land of Babu Kunwar Singh, who joined the first war for freedom in 1857 at the age of 80.

“There is no age bar in fighting for freedom,” he said. Sinha said his comments on the economy had surely touched a raw nerve “otherwise someone would not have spoken for more than an hour yesterday”.

He indicated that the Modi himself had to come out to defend the government’s handling of the economy after attempts by the BJP to dismiss his critique as differences between a “father and son” as also bitterness at not being offered the post of BRICS Bank chairman failed.

“I have been the finance minister and the external affairs minister of the country, do you think I will be interested in such a small post as the BRICS Bank Chairman,” he said. Sinha said he had worked with political stalwarts such as Chandrashekhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani who always said political and ideological differences should not bring bitterness in personal relations.

Sinha also referred to Modi’s comment of likening his critics to Shalya, a character in Mahabharata known for his constant demoralising comments while playing the role of charioteer of Karna who was battling arch-rival Arjun.

“Besides Shalya, there are two more characters who became famous in the Mahabharata – Duryodhan and Dushashan – you know who they are. Do I need to say more,” said Sinha.
