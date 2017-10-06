Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 2:59 AM IST
Rain brings city to a standstill

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 6 2017, 2:57 IST
Rain water over flooded on Koramangala 80 feet road of 4th block due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Thursday. DH photo

Heavy downpour coupled with strong winds virtually paralysed the city on Thursday. Even though some people stayed home on account of Valmiki Jayanthi holiday, the city almost came to a standstill as commuters were stranded on flooded roads. The rain which started after noon, continued till late in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunder showers and heavy rainfall over the city and most parts of north interior Karnataka for the next two days. Many parts of the state experienced heavy rain on Thursday as well. Eight people were killed in lightning and thunderbolt strikes in Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi districts.

Sunder M Metri, director in-charge, IMD Bengaluru, told DH that thunder activity and strong winds are common during September/October due to withdrawal of south west monsoon (SWM) and onset of monsoon. The city received 65.2 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Rescue missions
Waterlogging was a common problem across the city and the worst hit areas included Electronic City, BTM Layout, Bilekahalli, Koramangala, HSR Layout Sector 6 and 7 in Bommanahalli zone, Madiwala, Shantinagar bus stand and Lakshmi Road, Oxford College near Vajapayee Nagar, Kengeri, Chamarajpet, Basavanagudi, Sarjapur, Sadashivnagar and Anugraha Layout.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Advisory (KSDMA) declared flooding in Electronic City as level-3 type and in HSR Layout as level-2. Although rescue personnel are deployed only in case of above level-4 flooding, the KSDMA along with State Disaster Rescue Force and National Disaster Rescue Force deployed their personnel to help people in waterlogged areas. The BBMP also stepped in and mobilised 800 personnel across the city but efforts to drain out water met with little success.



BBMP rescue teams helped people get out of their marooned homes in HSR Layout Sector 6 and 7. The water level rose four feet in most areas, according to reports.

About 25 people were rescued from a stranded BMTC bus in Electronics City as the swirling waters rose 3 feet above road level.

Commuters had a tough time negotiating a completely waterlogged Shivananda Circle. Anand Nagar underpass was another bottleneck. Hebbal flyover towards the Kempegowda international airport was also waterlogged.

At least 10 trees were uprooted in Koramangala, BTM Layout, KR Puram, Bilekahalli, Banaswadi, Silk Board and Garudacharpalya following the incessant rain.

A compound wall in Rajajinagar 5th block collapsed on a transformer and some people reportedly suffered electric shock.

Some flooded roads, including Hosur Road, were closed and traffic diverted by the police. Same was the plight on Koramangala 80 feet road and traffic was diverted through 12th Main Road towards Wipro junction.

Complaints galore
Waterlogging, power outage and tree fall complaints deluged the BBMP control room, Bescom and BWSSB offices from hapless citizens.

Mayor R Sampath Raj said he had deployed personnel in every ward to help residents drain out the water.

“I have assigned two people from Prahari - the disaster management cell - to each ward and engineers to help people clear water from their homes.” Uprooted trees were also being removed as soon as the complaints were received, he added.
