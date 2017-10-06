8 killed in lightning in different parts of state

DH News Service, Periyapatna/Arkalgud, Oct 6 2017, 2:12 IST

As many as seven people were killed in lightning and thunderbolt strikes at Periyapatna in Mysuru district and Arkalgud in Hassan district on Thursday.



Six people were killed on the spot, while three others were grievously injured when they were struck by lightning at Nandinathapura village, Periyapatna taluk.



The deceased are Puttannaiah, Thimmegowda (both 60), Suvarnamma (45), Sujay (23), Sudeep (18) and Umesh (24), all residents of Hunasavadi village, in the taluk. The injured are Ganesh, Vishwa and Madesha, who were provided first aid at the taluk hospital and later shifted to the K R Hospital, in Mysuru.



The deceased were grazing cattle and had taken refuge near the Chikkamma-Doddamma temple, due to a sudden downpour, when lightning struck. Periyapatna and surrounding areas received heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The whole village went into mourning. Periyapatana police have registered a case.



One more death Rajegowda (55), a farmer, was killed in a lightning strike at Dhummikoppal village in Arkalgud taluk.