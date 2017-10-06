Passersby take commuters of stranded bus to safety in Electronics City

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 6 2017, 3:07 IST

Passersby rescued 25 passengers who were travelling by a BMTC bus after it came to a halt due to waterlogging on the Electronics City main road on Thursday.



Electronics City witnessed level-3 flooding. As the road was completely flooded, the bus had to be stopped due to a technical glitch. An autorickshaw which was passing by also came to a halt.



Movement of vehicles on the road was restricted to prevent any eventuality. The Infosys campus which is situated on the road also witnessed flooding and people had to wade through the 2-foot-deep water.



Electronics City seems to be a new addition to the list of flood-prone areas. All this while, only a few places such as Koramangala, HSR Layout and low-lying areas in South Bangalore experienced flooding during rains. This has left the commuters and residents in the area worried.



Mising of sewage water with rainwater in Vrishabhavathi valley led to flooding on Mysuru Road in Nayandahalli in the afternoon.



The road towards Nayandahalli Metro station was completely flooded and the motorists had a tough time negotiating the stretch. “It was never this worse here. I travel on this route every day and today, the situation is worse than the flooding which happened on Mysuru Road. The bad condition of roads has only made things worse,” said Venkatesh Sharma, a commuter.



Pradeep K K, emergency co-ordinator of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said Electronic City witnessed level-3 flooding.



“Today, we saw level-3 flooding in Electronic City. We have deployed all our personnel here to help the people affected by waterlogging. We are pumping out the water to stormwater drains using large pipes,” said Pradeep.