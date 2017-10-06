Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 3:09 AM IST
You are here: Home » City » Residents unable to cook, bathe in Koramangala, HSR Layout

Residents unable to cook, bathe in Koramangala, HSR Layout

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 6 2017, 3:09 IST
Motorists struggle to move on the flooded K H Road in Shanthinagar. DH PHOTO

Heavy rain on Thursday afternoon left many roads in Koramangala and HSR Layout Sectors 4, 6 and 7 looking like rivers. The rain also damaged roads, which are riddled with potholes, making commuting a nightmare. This situation was particularly bad near the National Games Village, the entrance of Viveknagar and 80 Feet Road in Koramangala.

“The layout has been poorly planned and we are suffering because of it now. There is lack of planning, engineering and remodelling of primary and secondary drains. We are using sandbags to prevent water from entering our homes. This works sometimes but we need a permanent solution,” said Kumaresh Subramanian, a resident of Koramangala 4th Block.

Meanwhile, the situation in HSR Layout was grim with flooding termed as “level-2” by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Knee deep water was a common sight in Sector 4, 6 and 7. “Drainage water has been continuously flowing into houses since noon. We have been trying to clear out water but it is flowing in. This has been the situation since August. We have no other place to go. All four of us are confined to the bed as water is all over the floor. Our cylinder has stopped working too, so we are not able to cook food,” said Hemavathi G R, a resident of Sector 6, HSR Layout.

Some residents complained that they were unable to bathe as sewage water had entered the homes and polluted the sump. Dr Dinesh Babu, another resident said BBMP has been turning a blind eye to his complaints. “We have already spent Rs 4 to 5 lakh over the past two months to repair furniture and the fridge damaged by the rain. The stench and dirt are unbearable. We have been complaining to the BBMP engineer, but he has turned a blind eye to our problems. When we complained, he said Bangalore has grown and nothing can be done about it,” he said.

When contacted, Pradeep K K, emergency coordinator, Karnataka State Disaster Management Advisory said, “HSR Layout has been witnessing level-2 flooding. We are using large pipes to drain out water from roads to the storm water drains.” Mayor R Sampath Raj also said they have taken help of fire personnel to pump out water from homes.

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Artistes perform at an

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday

