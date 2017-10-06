TRS affiliate wins Singareni Colliery union elections

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 10:56 IST

Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) affiliated union has won the keenly fought union elections and become the recognized union of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The TBGKS candidates won 9 out of the 11 areas of the coal mine areas covering Karimnagar and Khammam districts of Telangana.



While TBGKS bagged Illendu, Manuguru, Bellampalli, Kothagudem, Srirampur, Kothagudem (Corporate office), and Ramagundam 1, 2, 3 areas, the AITUC front won Bhupalapalli and Mandamarri areas. The elections for which counting was conducted on Thursday night took place during morning hours. Around 94.93% of workers (49,873) exercised their franchise.



The campaigning for the elections to the crucial union in the coal belt which were considered as a referendum on three years of TRS rule in the newly carved state was personally supervised by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. “TRS will repeat the same results in any elections conducted in the state. Next time we will win all the 11 areas,” Kavitha said.



The AITUC, INTUC, TNTUC front which has campaigned extensively in the coal belt have to concede the defeat. None of the eight other unions, HMC, BMC, and CITU also failed to make any dent.