Sasikala gets 5-day parole to visit her sick husband

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 6 2017, 13:14 IST

Estranged AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. File photo

Estranged AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, convicted in a disproportionate assets case, today got 5-day parole for visiting her ailing husband.



She was lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. Her husband M Natarajan is suffering from liver disease.



She applied for 15 days parole but high court provided 5 days.



Sasikala's relative TTV Dhinakaran is outside the prison to receive her.



Details are awaited.