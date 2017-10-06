Legal hurdle for Yettinahole project cleared

Ashwini YS, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 15:27 IST

Karnataka has succeeded in convincing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in moving ahead with the Rs 13,000 crore Yettinahole project, said K Jaiprakash, Managing Director, Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd.



An appeal was filed before NGT, New Delhi on September 21, 2016, by KN Somashekar, who had challenged the implementation of the project on the Centre's grant of forest clearance.



Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Friday, Jaiprakash said that Karnataka had contended that forest clearance had been obtained after following due procedures.



The project was an integrated drinking water project and that no irrigation component was involved. He said that Karnataka convinced NGT that the forest land required was minimal (13.92 ha).



While the project would replenish groundwater recharge leading to dilution of the chemical contaminant; it would meet the drinking water needs of people of Kolara and Chikkaballapura districts.



After prolonged arguments and hearings NGT had pronounced its judgment rejecting the prayer of the appellant for quashing the order granting forest clearance for the project, he said.