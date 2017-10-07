Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 2:46 AM IST
You are here: Home » State » Yettinahole Phase I gets green tribunal approval

Yettinahole Phase I gets green tribunal approval

Ajith Athrady, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 1:22 IST
The project was an integrated drinking water project and that no irrigation component was involved. DH File photo

The project was an integrated drinking water project and that no irrigation component was involved. DH File photo

The NGT has allowed the construction of Yettinahole drinking water project in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district, aimed at quenching the thirst of drought-hit Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts.

The green panel headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, in its order issued on Thursday, said: “...while permitting the project activity as envisaged by the state government of Karnataka, we direct the user agency to proceed with the construction of Yettinahole Phase-I project only, subject to compliance with various conditions and directions in terms of detailed judgement to follow and as per the law”.

While disposing of the petition challenging the project, filed by activist K N Somashekar, the bench also said that since expert member of the tribunal Ranjan Chatterjee is demitting office on October 8, the operative portion of the decision has been announced now. A detailed order would follow, it said.

Somashekar had challenged the project in Chennai bench of the National Green Tribunal and subsequently, on his plea, it was shifted to Principal bench in Delhi.

The petitioner alleged that the project work was started by the Karnataka government without obtaining required permission from various statutory bodies, which is mandatory since the project is coming up in ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.Yettinahole Phase I gets green panel approval

Alleging that the project would result in largescale destruction of forest, he said it would have negative impact on the environment. The project also envisages diversion of 24 tmc feet water from the Netravathi river.

Dismissing these allegations, the state government said drinking water project does not require forest and environment clearance. Moreover, only after conducting a detailed study on water availability, the project was initiated.

Under the project, the state government proposes to lift water from Netravathi river at Yettinahole and supply it to the parched districts of Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar.The water would also fill up 527 tanks during the rainy season to meet irrigation needs of farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said after studying the detailed order, he would decide on appealing against the NGT order in the Supreme Court.

2 petitions pending

Two more petitions filed by Kishore Kumar and Purushotham Chitrapura, alleging that the project would adversely affect people living in lower riparian areas of the river and that the state government had not studied its environmental impact are pending before the green panel bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.