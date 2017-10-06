Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
SC Collegium to make public recommendations on appointment of judges

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 16:14 IST
In a major move to bring in transparency, the Supreme Court has decided to make public all recommendations made by Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India and four senior most judges on appointment, transfer and elevation of judges. “The resolution is passed to ensure transparency and yet maintain confidentiality in the Collegium system,” it stated.


The transfer of Justice Jayant Patel, then senior most judge of Karnataka High Court, to Allahabad High Court, just days before his elevation as chief justice of the High Court, has triggered angry reactions from bar leaders. Justice Patel too has resigned in protest, following the decision last month. On Thursday, the top court took a major decision to upload all recommendations by the Collegium on its website. Even before Justice Patel's episode, the Collegium was faced with criticism that its decisions as well as reasons on appointment, transfer and elevations of judges were marked with cloak of opacity until the government issued notifications.


“The decisions henceforth taken by the Collegium indicating the reasons shall be put on the website of the Supreme Court, when the recommendation(s) is/are sent to the Government of India, with regard to the cases relating to initial elevation to the High Court Bench, confirmation as permanent Judge(s) of the High Court, elevation to the post of Chief Justice of High Court, transfer of High Court Chief Justices Judges and elevation to the Supreme Court, because on each occasion the material which is considered by the Collegium is different,” it stated. The resolution in this regard was passed unanimously by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra and four senior most judges J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

