Govt to lower number of PSBs to 10-15: FinMin advisor

Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 8:03 PM IST
  Sudden rains bring down mercury in Mumbai      Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Yashwant Sinha, calls him 'eccentric'      2 boys die of suffocation after getting stuck in car for 9 hrs      Navy thwarts pirate attack in Gulf of Aden      SC rejects Dhinakaran's plea against EC's hearing on AIADMK symbol      Legal hurdle for Yettinahole project cleared      IMF chief asks world to seize opportunity of global recovery      5,800 shell cos under govt glare over deposits post note ban      Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Tamil Nadu Governor      SC seeks Centre's response on plea against mode of execution      Sasikala gets 5-day parole to visit her sick husband      Petition to re-probe Mahatma Gandhi murder: SC appoints amicus curiae      NCLT sets aside Mistry plea to shift case to Delhi bench      IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal, seven dead      Parliamentary panel to invite RBI governor to brief on FRDI Bill      Senator McCain has poor sense of history, says Pak FM      8 killed in lightning in different parts of state      Trolls forced me to quit Twitter, Salve tells SC      BJP yet to make up its mind on joint elections      Yashwant dares BJP to take action      Poll symbol case: no extension in deadline      Mukul Roy making desperate attempts to please BJP: TMC      India assesses China's role in bringing left parties together in Nepal      Ministers have taken up Lingayat issue neglecting their duties: Jagadish Shettar      Pak army says close to decision on Jadhav's mercy petition      At march for Gauri Lankesh, citizens voice fears, anguish      India, EIB ink pact for financing Bangalore Metro Rail Project      IAF to start process to acquire single engine jets this month      CPI(M) accuses BJP of 'inciting violence' against it in Kerala      18 killed in suicide attack at Shia shrine in Pakistan      Six killed by lightning in Mysuru district      BSE may set another record, become an official tourist spot      School's negligence led to boy's death: CBSE      Pak announces 5 lakh rupees reward for attacker stabbing women      GST Council meet tomorrow; exporters may get some relief      Banwarilal Purohit to be sworn in as TN Guv tomorrow      India's rich get richer, Mukesh Ambani retains top slot:Forbes      Saudi king, Putin eye energy, arms deals on landmark Russia visit      India's SEBI panel proposes tougher corporate governance norms      Class-I girl student molested in a private school in Delhi      ISRO to set up research centre in Guwahati      Congress politician, writer Bilat Paswan Vihangam dead      Las Vegas gunman stockpiled weapons over decades, planned attack      Mixing Kafka with Jane Austen: Ishiguro wins literature Nobel      Economy ailing but PM says operation successful: AAP    
You are here: Home » National » Govt to lower number of PSBs to 10-15: FinMin advisor

Govt to lower number of PSBs to 10-15: FinMin advisor

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 6 2017, 16:58 IST
Finance Ministry's principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said consolidation of banks is longer term commercial decisions, whereas recapitalisation of PSBs is 'more an urgent issue' in order to get the banking system running again. Photo via FB.

Finance Ministry's principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said consolidation of banks is longer term commercial decisions, whereas recapitalisation of PSBs is 'more an urgent issue' in order to get the banking system running again. Photo via FB.

India will have 10-15 public sector banks with government's majority stake, down from 21 at present, as part of its plan to consolidate banks, Finance Ministry's principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said today.

He said cleaning up of the bad loan problems is the first priority and after that the PSU banks could be consolidated.

"There are something like 21-22 public sector banks.. The numbers will be reduced in terms of consolidation, but somewhere to the 10-15 range. We are not going to take it too far down...We need to consolidate some of these large number of banks, but be clear that we are not going to reduce these down to some people think like 4-5 national champions.

We recognise that that will lead to too many 'too-big- to-fail' banks. Currently, we have one large bank State Bank of India... We do not want to create a large number of them. Then we will have a real problem in terms of concentration of risks," Sanyal said at the India Economic Summit.

He said consolidation of banks is longer term commercial decisions, whereas recapitalisation of PSBs is "more an urgent issue" in order to get the banking system running again.

Adding to inefficient banks does not lead to a bigger efficient bank. So, this cleaning up of the bad loans problem is the first priority, he said.

As part of the clean up process, the RBI has already started recognising the bad assets, provision them and is taking some of them to bankruptcy and insolvency process.

"Now, the second step consequently is recapitalisation and getting these banks running again... that will be done in next few months. The government is fully aware that we need a much larger banking system by factors of multiple than what it is today," Sanyal said, adding India's banking system is way too small for future and needs to be expanded significantly.

Recapitalisation bonds is one of the options for infusing capital into banks, he said, adding that the government could also dilute its stake in some lenders to 52 per cent.

"There are many options and all of them will be explored in combination," he said.

In the last consolidation drive, five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) became part of State Bank of India (SBI) on April 1, 2017, catapulting the countrys largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world.

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Patiala (SBP) and State Bank of Travancore (SBT), besides BMB, were merged with SBI.

While deciding on the consolidation, the ministry would keep in mind factors like regional balance, geographical reach, financial burden and smooth human resource transition. Also a very weak bank would not be merged with a strong one "as it could pull the latter down".

As per S&P Global Ratings, PSU banks will need at least Rs 1.9 lakh crore additional capital by March 2019 as the lack of it will restrict their ability to write down non-performing loans.

Sanyal further said the government is moving from "rent- seeking patronage-based economy" to "rule-based, entrepreneur based economy".

"When you introduce radical changes like this (demonetisation and GST), you have to expect unintended consequences. So, it was a huge political step to step into the water and then learn to swim," he added.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Artistes perform at an

Artistes perform at an "Independence Gala" to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Southbank...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.