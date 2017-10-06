Navy thwarts piracy attempt on Indian ship

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 6 2017, 20:15 IST

The Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul today foiled a piracy attempt against an Indian bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.



The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 12:30 pm and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti- piracy deployment in the region, responded immediately, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.



He said all 26 Indian crew onboard the Indian ship were safe.The Navy's elite Marcos commandos carried out a swift operation to rescue the 85,000-tonne bulk carrier.



Capt Sharma said an AK 47, one magazine with 27 rounds, grapnels, ropes, fuel drums and ladders were recovered during the operation.



Twelve pirates on a skiff made the piracy attempt on the Indian ship.The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route near the southern tip of the Red Sea between Somalia and Yemen.



In April, the India and Chinese navies had rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after it was hijacked by Somali pirates.