Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 8:57 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Yashwant Sinha, calls him 'eccentric'

Sunil Raghu, Saurashtra, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 19:36 IST
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hit out at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Yashwant Sinha.

“He is eccentric. What has party not done for him. Other than the posts of President and Prime Ministership, he was the finance minister, external affairs minister, Bihar party president, leader of opposition, Rajya Sabha member, national vice president. Does he not feel ashamed questioning the working of Prime Minister who has received worldwide acclaim. It is condemnable,” visibly upset Prasad said about Yashwant Sinha. Sinha had in recent public outbursts questioned the economic policies of Modi government at the Centre and warned of massive slowdown in wake of several policy decisions, including demonetisation and implementation of GST.

Prasad, who was speaking to mediapersons on his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, said that Rahul was spreading false propaganda and the people of Gujarat will not be misguided. “They are now talking of improving economy but what did they do during 10 years of being in power. All that we saw was 2G, 3G, Commonwealth and coal scams. The chief of UPA government was an economist but they ended up ruining the country,” he said. Ravi Shankar Prasad also participated in the ongoing 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' of ruling BJP later.
