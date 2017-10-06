Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 8:57 PM IST
Braid chopping: Mobile Internet services snapped in Kashmir

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Oct 6 2017, 19:38 IST
Mobile Internet services were today snapped across Kashmir to prevent rumour mongering following several cases of vigilante violence against braid chopping incidents in the Valley, officials said.

The mobile Internet services were snapped shortly after noon as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Separatists had called for protests against the incidents of braid chopping in the Valley.

The number of braid chopping incidents have increased in the Valley over the past few days and people have started resorting to vigilante action to prevent such attacks, the official said.

However, in many instances innocent people have suffered at the hands of the mob.

A youth was thrashed in Delina area of Baramulla district earlier this week after he was accused of being a braid chopper.

Two women were thrashed at a wedding feast on similar suspicion in Baba Demb area of the city.
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

