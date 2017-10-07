Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 2:46 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Congress attacks PM on Doklam developments

Congress attacks PM on Doklam developments

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 2:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message asking Modi to explain how China can make roads in Dokalam after he was done with his chest-thumping. PTI file photo.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message asking Modi to explain how China can make roads in Dokalam after he was done with his chest-thumping. PTI file photo.

The Congress on Friday attacked the BJP government over the fresh build-up of Chinese troops near the Doklam plateau and wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sleep peacefully in the midst of such developments.

“Modiji, once you are done thumping your chest, could you please explain this,” Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in response to a report on China expanding a road in Doklam in the presence of 500 soldiers.

Rahul’s remarks follow the prime minister’s claim on Wednesday that the economy was on a firm footing. Modi had asserted that he would continue with reforms to reverse the trend of slowdown in growth witnessed over the last two quarters.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also took a swipe at the prime minister’s remarks that pessimists cannot sleep peacefully without spreading a sense of defeatism.

Sibal listed out a series of developments from the use of pellet guns in Jammu & Kashmir to the fresh build-up of Chinese troops in Doklam and asked the prime minister whether he enjoyed sound sleep in the midst of such incidents.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.