Congress attacks PM on Doklam developments

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 2:26 IST

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message asking Modi to explain how China can make roads in Dokalam after he was done with his chest-thumping. PTI file photo.

The Congress on Friday attacked the BJP government over the fresh build-up of Chinese troops near the Doklam plateau and wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sleep peacefully in the midst of such developments.



“Modiji, once you are done thumping your chest, could you please explain this,” Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in response to a report on China expanding a road in Doklam in the presence of 500 soldiers.



Rahul’s remarks follow the prime minister’s claim on Wednesday that the economy was on a firm footing. Modi had asserted that he would continue with reforms to reverse the trend of slowdown in growth witnessed over the last two quarters.



Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also took a swipe at the prime minister’s remarks that pessimists cannot sleep peacefully without spreading a sense of defeatism.



Sibal listed out a series of developments from the use of pellet guns in Jammu & Kashmir to the fresh build-up of Chinese troops in Doklam and asked the prime minister whether he enjoyed sound sleep in the midst of such incidents.