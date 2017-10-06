Press Esc to close
Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 8:57 PM IST
Explain reports of Chinese road construction in Dokalam, Rahul asks Modi

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 6 2017, 20:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message asking Modi to explain how China can make roads in Dokalam after he was done with his chest-thumping. PTI file photo.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and asked him to explain reports of road construction activity by China in Dokalam if he was done "thumping" his chest.

Gandhi's comment comes a day after sources said China maintained a sizeable presence of troops near the site of the Dokalam standoff with India and had started widening a road, around 12 km from the area of conflict.

"Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging a news report headlined, "With 500 Soldiers On Guard, China Expands Road In Doklam".

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Dokalam that began from June 16 over road construction activity at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction.

The tension eased after talks between top officials of both the countries.
