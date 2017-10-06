Explain reports of Chinese road construction in Dokalam, Rahul asks Modi
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a message asking Modi to explain how China can make roads in Dokalam after he was done with his chest-thumping. PTI file photo.
Gandhi's comment comes a day after sources said China maintained a sizeable presence of troops near the site of the Dokalam standoff with India and had started widening a road, around 12 km from the area of conflict.
"Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging a news report headlined, "With 500 Soldiers On Guard, China Expands Road In Doklam".
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Dokalam that began from June 16 over road construction activity at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction.
The tension eased after talks between top officials of both the countries.