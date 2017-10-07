'Committed to changing life of tribals'

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 1:55 IST

Launching a covert attack on the Congress for neglecting the Scheduled Tribes, BJP chief Amit Shah said his party and the government are committed to bringing a “qualitative change” to the tribal lives.



In a blogpost he wrote after visiting Jharkhand –where he made a trip to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s village of Ulihatu in Khunti district- Shah said the significant contributions of tribals and dalits to the freedom movement has not been chronicled by historians in a deserving manner.



In a veiled attack on Congress, he said the lopsided policies of governments in the last 70 years meant that they exploited the natural resources but gave nothing back to those inhabiting the jungle.



As a result, the tribals have been left far behind in the race towards development, Shah lamented.



The Jan Sangh and its offshoot the BJP have prioritized promoting water, jungle and land, he said, adding that the Modi government amended the 1957 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act two years ago to create District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for a focused development of areas impacted by mining.



He said the amendment allows 10% of the mining income is put back into the DMF and so far, Rs 9100 crore has gone to the districts to empower the tribals.