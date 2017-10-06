Press Esc to close
Jaya's death: HC dismisses plea for inclusion of IAS official in probe panel

Press Trust of India, Chennai, Oct 6 2017, 20:57 IST
The Madras HC said that it found no ground to allow the PIL in the court, and also dubbed it a 'publicity interest litigation'. PTI file photo.

The Madras High Court today dismissed a plea for a direction to the state government to include U Sagayam, IAS, and also a member nominated by the DMK, the main opposition party, in the inquiry commission set up to probe the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, dubbed the PIL as publicity interest litigation and dismissed it.

The bench asked the petitioner to show the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act which would enable the inclusion of any member, as prayed by him, for which he said there was no such provision.

When the bench raised another query on the appointment of the one-man commission of inquiry, headed by Justice (retd) A Arumugasamy, the petitioner replied that he was not making any comment about the integrity and competence of Justice Arumugaswamy.

Referring to their order last month upholding the constitution of the inquiry commission, the bench said: "In the absence of any provision in the Act and in the light of the fact that we have already upheld the constitution of the commission on the earlier occasion, we find no ground to entertain the petition on the same set of reasons."

The bench also warned the petitioner B.Balamurugan, who is working as an Assistant Commissioner, Customs Excise and Service Tax Tribunal, while referring to his contentions with regard to then Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul by name in his affidavit.

"The averments are unfortunate and uncalled for and contumacious," it said.
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

