Friday 06 October 2017
News updated at 10:39 PM IST
PM Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday

Sunil Raghu, DH News Service, Ahmedabad, Oct 6 2017, 21:28 IST
Modi is expected to visit three regions and address nearly 8 lakh people during his 2-day trip. Reuters file photo.

Modi is expected to visit three regions and address nearly 8 lakh people during his 2-day trip. Reuters file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day sojourn to poll-bound homestate of Gujarat from Saturday.

During his couple of days in the state, Modi is expected to directly address nearly eight lakh people at four different places and three regions of the state.

The Prime Minister would begin his fresh leg of campaigning by paying respects at Dwarkadheesh temple. After offering prayers, he would lay foundation stone for a sealink bridge between coastal town of Okha and Bet Dwarka island. Bet Dwarka is an island located couple of km from Dwarkadheesh temple and is frequented by innumerable pilgrims visiting this temple town of Lord Krishna. Currently, the pilgrims cross the seas via boats operated by private operators and Gujarat Maritime Board. The new bridge would connect both the pilgrim centers.

The PM would then lay foundation stone for construction of a Rs 2500-crore Rajkot International Airport on the outskirts of biggest city in Saurashtra. He would also address a public rally at pilgrim town of Chotila in Surendranagar district. Interestingly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Saurashtra region for three-day campaign too had begun his yatra from Dwarka temple and also visited Chotila to say prayers at temple of local deity and address a public rally.

The Prime Minister would end his day by inaugurating the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Gandhinagar before calling it a day.

On Sunday, he would visit his home town of Vadnagar in North Gujarat to inaugurate a new Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 1200-crore Devi Ni Mori International Buddhist complex near Shamlaji in Aravalli district. At Vadnagar, he will dedicate the redeveloped Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the redevelopment of Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a youngster.

The people of the town have decked up the entire place to welcome their son home. During his visit, PM would pass by his school and also the old railway station where his father’s tea stall was located. The locals have also put up massive hoardings along his route, depicting his journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi. The hoardings also highlight several achievements of Modi’s three-year rule.

Later, PM would also lay foundation stone for Rs 3000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project as well as Rs 650 crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat before flying off to New Delhi from Vadodara.
