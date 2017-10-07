Medico, 3 friends die in highway car crash

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 7 2017, 1:30 IST

The mangled sedan car after colliding with the container truck near Kempanahalli Gate on Mysore Road in Ramanagara. Insert- Deceased Jeena Eldo (21), Joel Jacob (21), Nikith Job Sudeep (20).

Four youths, including two girls, were crushed to death when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Friday.



The accident occurred a little before 4 am near the Kempanahalli Gate on Mysuru Road near Ramanagaram.



The friends were speeding in a Hyundai Verna. The car hit a median and flipped to the other side, smashing into an oncoming container truck.



Reckless driving caused the accident, police said.



Joel Jacob (21) was driving the car. Nikith Job Sudeep (20), Jeena Eldo (21) and Rebecca (21) were out with him on a late night drive from Mysuru to Bengaluru.



The bodies were moved to the morgue at Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Mysuru Road.



All four died instantaneously inside the car.



The impact of the collision was such that the front of the car was completely ripped away.



Police and volunteers struggled to extricate the bodies from the car.



Jacob was doing his MBBS at the Rajarajeshwari Medical College in Kengeri and Sudeep was studying chartered accountancy after his BCom, police said.



Jeenaand Rebecca had just graduated this year from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu.The girls had come from Dubai a couple of days ago to attend their graduation ceremony in VIT on Saturday.



The four, all natives of Kerala, had just met and decided to go on a drive.



The parents of Jacob, Jeenaand Rebecca live in Dubai, and are flying to Bengaluru.Sudeep’s parents and some of Jeena’s relatives arrived from Chennai to claim the bodies.



Ramanagaram Town traffic police have registered a case.