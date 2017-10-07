Rahul takes on PM in Guj

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 1:37 IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Amausi airport in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day trip to poll-bound Gujarat over the weekend will be followed by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit from Monday till Wednesday.



Several Union ministers, chief ministers and national leaders of the BJP will arrive in the state subsequently for a carpet-bomb campaign.



Rahul, who began his campaign in Gujarat from the Saurashtra region across six districts and half of the 52 Assembly constituencies of Saurashtra from September 29 to October 2, will kickstart the next phase of the three-day election tour in the central Gujarat region.



Rahul is expected to lead two major roadshows in Vadodara and Bodeli and conduct 18 group meetings.



For the BJP, while Modi remains the biggest campaigner followed by party national president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, would make a two-day visit to Gujarat on October 13 and 14.



Adityanath will attend the ongoing Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, and is expected to primarily move around the south Gujarat region, especially Surat, which has a sizeable population from his state.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is slated to hold a women’s townhall on October 14.