Saturday 07 October 2017
Negative feedback led to GST changes

Shekhar Iyer, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 1:53 IST
The reports from traders in Gujarat, Modi's home turf, were too negative to ignore, forcing even Amit Shah to take a leave from the Kerala tour to address the issue with Modi. PTI file photo.

A negative feedback from traders and businessmen of Gujarat caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to act immediately on easing compliance rules of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

So alarming were the reports particularly from traders in big and small towns of Gujarat that Shah returned urgently from his Kerala tour to huddle with the PM and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a day ago, BJP insiders said. Gujarat goes to polls by the end of December.

With hardly few days left before the Election Commission announced the date of polls, they decided that relief to small and medium enterprises and traders should be decided by the GST Council that met on Friday.

Accordingly, Jaitley and his key aides led by Union Revenue Secretary Hansmukh Adhia sat late in the finance ministry on Thursday finalising the relief measurers that could be cleared by the GST Council.

In fact, among the edible items that would cost less following the revision of GST rates was khakhra, which is a popular breakfast item for Gujaratis.
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

