Mumbai: Fire at Butcher Island continues

Oct 7 2017

The fire at the Butcher Island - the oil terminal of strategic importance - continued on Saturday morning.



Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Port Trust are continuing operations.



The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank.



According to sources, the fire is expected to be controlled by noon.



People from the eastern coast of Mumbai could see thick smoke billowing out from Butcher Island, located nearly 5 nautical miles off the Gateway of India.



The Disaster Management Unit of the Maharashtra Government is monitoring the operations.



So far, the MbPT has not sought the help of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.