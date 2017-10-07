Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 10:05 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Mumbai: Fire at Butcher Island continues

Mumbai: Fire at Butcher Island continues

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Oct 7 2017, 9:25 IST
The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank. Image courtesy: Twitter

The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank. Image courtesy: Twitter

The fire at the Butcher Island - the oil terminal of strategic importance - continued on Saturday morning.

Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Port Trust are continuing operations.

The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank.

According to sources, the fire is expected to be controlled by noon.

People from the eastern coast of Mumbai could see thick smoke billowing out from Butcher Island, located nearly 5 nautical miles off the Gateway of India.

The Disaster Management Unit of the Maharashtra Government is monitoring the operations.

So far, the MbPT has not sought the help of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.