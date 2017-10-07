Mumbai: Fire at Butcher Island continues
The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank. Image courtesy: Twitter
Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Port Trust are continuing operations.
The fire is confined to a 32000 metric ton high-speed diesel storage tank.
According to sources, the fire is expected to be controlled by noon.
People from the eastern coast of Mumbai could see thick smoke billowing out from Butcher Island, located nearly 5 nautical miles off the Gateway of India.
The Disaster Management Unit of the Maharashtra Government is monitoring the operations.
So far, the MbPT has not sought the help of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.