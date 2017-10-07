Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 10:05 AM IST
You are here: Home » International » Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message

Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message

Agence France-Presse, Washington, Oct 7 2017, 10:05 IST
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to depart for Pakistan late this month. Reuters file photo

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to depart for Pakistan late this month. Reuters file photo

President Donald Trump will dispatch his top diplomatic and military advisers to Pakistan in the coming weeks, turning up the heat on a nuclear-armed ally accused of harbouring terror groups.

Weeks after Trump angrily accused Islamabad of providing safe haven to "agents of chaos," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to depart for Pakistan late this month.

He will be followed by Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, according to US and Pakistani sources.

The one-two punch is designed to drill home Trump's message that Pakistani state support for jihadist groups has to end, according to officials briefed on the visits.

Washington has long been frustrated by Pakistan's willingness to offer cross-border safe havens to Taliban factions and armed Islamist groups fighting US troops and their Afghan allies.

The relationship reached the breaking point in 2011, when president Barack Obama sent commandos into Pakistan in 2011 to kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who was living in a military garrison town.

With little change since then, Trump came to office indicating that Washington's frustration had reached the point where something had to give.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," he said an August address.

But in the six weeks since Trump signalled that tougher tone, there have been precious few signs that the calculus in South Asia has changed.

Mattis told Congress this week that he will try "one more time" to "see if we can make this work."

"To this point, we have not seen any impact on military- to military-relations," said one Pentagon official, suggesting any change would not happen after Mattis' visit.

Visiting Washington, Pakistan's foreign minister Khawaja Asif appeared unwavering.

He lashed out at "hollow allegations" about Pakistan harbouring terrorists as "not acceptable."

"That is not the way you talk to 70-year-old friends," Asif said bitterly.

"Instead of accusations and threats we should cooperate with each other for the peace in the region," he said while confirming Tillerson's visit.

While professing anger in public, Pakistani officials in private complain about receiving no concrete requests to target the Haqqani network or other groups.

US officials have been reticent to share some intelligence for fear of tipping off targets with links inside Pakistan's government.

Earlier this month a US drone killed three suspected militants in an attack on a compound in Pakistan's tribal region.

Pakistani officials also complain of receiving mixed messages from the Trump administration, which is still struggling to find its feed under a mercurial commander-in- chief.

A September meeting in New York between Vice President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was said to be cordial, despite Trump's fire and brimstone rhetoric.
"It was a very good meeting with the vice president," said Asif.

After that, Pakistan officials said, they were surprised at a tougher tone outlined in public by Mattis and in private by Trump's National Security Adviser HR McMaster.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.