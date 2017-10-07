New Pak naval chief takes over

Press Trust of India, Islamabad, Oct 7 2017, 14:42 IST

Pakistan's new naval chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi today took command of the navy here amid several security challenges facing the country.



Outgoing naval chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah passed the baton of command to Admiral Abbasi at a ceremony in the capital, which was attended by senior officials from the three services and other government functionaries.



In his farewell speech, Zakaullah highlighted some of the challenges faced by Pakistan, making the defence of marine frontier vital for overall security.



"The regional challenges are complex and far from being over. We believe it is important to maintain the regional balance of power," he said.



He said Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the power of India and would continue to upgrade its defence capabilities due to the evolving nature of threats.



Zakaullah said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring peace and prosperity in the region and Pakistan Navy is playing a role in providing security for it.



The Pakistan Navy will get Sea King helicopters from the UK this year, and a submarine contract has also been formalised, he said.