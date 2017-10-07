Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 9:21 PM IST
Decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall found: Danish police

Agence France-Presse, Copenhagen, Oct 7 2017, 15:00 IST
Kim Wall's headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Danish police said today they have found the decapitated head and two legs belonging Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who vanished after interviewing a Danish inventor aboard his homemade submarine.

Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters police had found one bag with her missing clothes, and another bag containing her head and legs. "Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall," Jensen said.

Wall's headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21. Submarine inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of her death.
