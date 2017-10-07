Decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall found: Danish police

Agence France-Presse, Copenhagen, Oct 7 2017, 15:00 IST

Danish police said today they have found the decapitated head and two legs belonging Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who vanished after interviewing a Danish inventor aboard his homemade submarine.



Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters police had found one bag with her missing clothes, and another bag containing her head and legs. "Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall," Jensen said.



Wall's headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21. Submarine inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of her death.