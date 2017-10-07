Diwali has arrived early: Modi on GST relief

Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
Sunil Raghu, Ahmedabad, DH News Service, Oct 7 2017, 16:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the diwali festival has arrived early this year for the people of India following Goods and Service Tax (GST) council slashing changes on few products. He said he is happy with reception to changes in GST and that his government has further simplified the simpler tax.

“Today, everywhere it is being said that Diwali has come 15 days ahead. I am happy...We had said that we will study GST impementation for three months and shall overcome any discrepancies. Our FM convinced everyone in GST council to bring changes,” he said at a public rally in temple town Dwarka at the beginning of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. “When there is trust in the government and policies are made with best intentions, it is natural for people to support us. I thank people of this country for their support.”

He also announced setting up of country’s first and biggest Marine Police training institute at Mojak in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of the state. “I would like to give a gift to people of Gujarat that will benefit the entire country. For security of coastal area, we are working to modernise Marine Police who look after coastal security till 5-km from shore. To help train policemen from across the country, a Marine Police training and research institute will be set up near Mojap,” PM said.

Interestingly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi too had begun his three-day Saurashtra yatra by saying prayers at Dwarka temple 10 days ago. Rahul, however, did not hold any public rally or event at Dwarka.

Prime Minister, on his part, lay foundation stone for Rs 900 crore bridge to link Dwarka with island religious tourist centre of Bet Dwarka. The PM hit out at UPA and Congress rule in the state, reminding people of injustice meted out to Gujarat in the past. “I remember days of Madhavsinh Solanki (father of current state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki) as a chief minister. He had come to inaugurate one water tank in Jamnagar district and got himself photographed. Their concept of development was limited,” Modi said.

Taking an indirect dig at detractors of development, especially in the wake of social media campaign of ‘Vikas Gando Thayo chhe’, PM said that the development would continue to be the driving force. “This generation may have suffered poverty but we would take development to such heights that future generations do not get to see poverty,” he said.

“The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India,” Prime Minister said.

