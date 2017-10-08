Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
In Gujarat, Modi hails GST tweak

DH News Service, Dwarka/Ahmedabad, Oct 8 2017, 1:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness at the positive response to changes in Goods and Serives Tax (GST) and said his government has further simplified an already simple tax.

“Today, everywhere it is being said that Diwali has arrived 15 days ahead. I am happy...We had said that we will study GST implementation for three months and shall overcome any discrepancies. Our finance minister convinced everyone in the GST Council to bring changes,” he said at a public rally in the temple town of Dwarka, at the start of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

“When there is trust in the government and policies are made with best intentions, it is natural for people to support us. I thank people of this country for their support,” the prime minister said.

He also announced setting up of the country’s first and biggest Marine Police Training Institute at Mojak in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of the state. “I would like to give a gift to people of Gujarat that will benefit the entire country. For the security of coastal areas, we are working to modernise Marine Police, who look after coastal security up to 5 km from the shore. To help train policemen from across the country, a Marine Police training and research institute will be set up near Mojak,” PM said.

Interestingly, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi too had begun his three-day Saurashtra yatra by offering prayers at Dwarka temple 10 days ago. Rahul, however, did not hold any public rally or event at Dwarka.

Bet Dwarka link

The Prime Ministeralso laid the foundation for a Rs 900- crore bridge to link Dwarka with the island religious- tourist destination of Bet Dwarka. The PMcriticisedUPA and Congress rule in the state, reminding people of the injustice meted out to Gujarat in the past. “I remember days of Madhavsinh Solanki (father of current state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki) as the chief minister. He had come to inaugurate one water tank in Jamnagar district and got himself photographed. Their concept of development was limited,” Modi said.

Taking an indirect dig at detractors of development, especially in the wake of a social media campaign titled ‘Vikas Gando Thayo chhe’ (development has gone berserk), PM said development would continue to be the driving force. “This generation may have suffered poverty but we will take development to such heights that future generations do not get to see poverty,” he said. “The world’s attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India,” Modi said.
