Saturday 07 October 2017
Iran president: 10 Trumps can't roll back nuke deal benefits

Associated Press, Tehran, Oct 7 2017, 16:51 IST
Iran's president Hassan Rouhani's comments today come as President Donald Trump appears to be stepping back from his campaign pledge to rip up the deal. Reuters Photo

Iran's president is defending the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying not even 10 Donald Trumps can roll back its benefits to his country.

Hassan Rouhani's comments today come as President Donald Trump appears to be stepping back from his campaign pledge to rip up the deal, instead aiming to take other measures against Iran.

Addressing students at Tehran University, Rouhani says: "We have achieved benefits that are irreversible. Nobody can roll them back, neither Trump, nor 10 other Trumps."

Iran accepted curbs on its contested nuclear program as part of the agreement. In return, Iran has benefited from the lifting of sanctions against Iran's oil exports among others.

Trump is expected to take new action against Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

