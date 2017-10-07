Kashmiri youth alienated to 'unimaginable level': CPI(M)

Press Trust of India, Jammu, Oct 7 2017, 17:07 IST

senior CPI(M) leader and legislator M Y Tarigami said a serious attempt was being made by those holding power to pursue an agenda which can only result in trifurcation of the state on communal lines. Image Courtesy: Twitter

The state unit of the CPI(M) today held that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir had been alienated to an "unimaginable level" and instead of addressing the sentiment, the Centre is pushing measures that are deepening the alienation.

The party said attempts were being made to remove the constitution's Article 35A, which bars outsiders from holding land or government jobs in the state, and Article 370, which grants the state a measure of autonomy.

"At a time when alienation of the people of Kashmir has reached an unimaginable level, the response of the government should have been to understand and address this emerging challenge politically.

"But unfortunately the RSS, the core of the present government, is vehemently advocating the measures which instead of overcoming this sense of alienation is bound to further deepen it," senior CPI(M) leader and legislator M Y Tarigami said.



Tarigami was addressing a day-long convention of the party's regional committee here which highlighted "attempts made by those holding power to assault" the constitutional provisions of special status under Article 370 of the constitution.

"The constitutional provisions under Article 370 guaranteeing autonomy to the state, which has been virtually reduced to a pale shadow of what it was in 1950, is being further desperately targeted day in and day out," Tarigami said.

He said statements are regularly pouring in from those who are in authority suggesting the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A).

Tarigami said a serious attempt was being made by those holding power to pursue an agenda which can only result in trifurcation of the state on communal lines.