Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 7:53 PM IST
  Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah is dead      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message      GST: Relief for SMEs, threshold for composition scheme raised      Loan growth, digitisation still unfinished agenda: Bhattacharya      Sudden rains bring down mercury in Mumbai      Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Yashwant 'eccentric'      2 boys die of suffocation after getting stuck in car for 9 hrs      Indian Navy thwarts piracy attempt in the Gulf of Aden      SC rejects Dhinakaran's plea against EC's hearing on AIADMK symbol      Yettinahole Phase I gets green tribunal approval      IMF chief asks world to seize opportunity of global recovery      5,800 shell cos under govt glare over deposits post note ban      Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Tamil Nadu Governor      Apex court seeks better means of execution      Sasikala gets 5-day parole to visit ailing husband      Plea in SC seeks reopening of Gandhi killing probe      NCLT sets aside Mistry plea to shift case to Delhi bench      Arunachal helicopter accident kills 7 personnel      Parliamentary panel to invite RBI governor to brief on FRDI Bill      Senator McCain has poor sense of history, says Pak FM      8 killed in lightning in different parts of state      Trolls forced me to quit Twitter, Salve tells SC    
You are here: Home » National » 'Rajan among probables for Nobel Prize for economics'

'Rajan among probables for Nobel Prize for economics'

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 7 2017, 18:46 IST
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. File Photo

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. File Photo

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan features in the list of probables for this year's Nobel Prize in Economics, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

He is one of the six economists on the list of probable winners complied by Clarivate Analytics, a company that does academic and scientific research and maintains a list of dozens of possible Nobel Prize winners based on research citations.

The entry to the list does not guarantee that Rajan is a front-runner but he is a probable who stands a chance to win.

Rajan, whose three year term as Reserve Bank Governor ended on September 4, 2016, is considered a candidate for his "contributions illuminating the dimensions of decisions in corporate finance", Clarivate said.

The Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on Monday.

According to Clarivate Analytics, the list of possible Nobel Prize winners based on research citations include Colin Camerer of the California Institute of Technology and George Loewenstein of Carnegie Mellon University (for pioneering research in behavioural economics and in neuroeconomics); Robert Hall of Stanford University (for his analysis of worker productivity and studies of recessions and unemployment); and Michael Jensen of Harvard, Stewart Myers of MIT and Raghuram Rajan of the University of Chicago (for their contributions illuminating the dimensions of decisions in corporate finance).

Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, shot to big fame three years after he predicted a financial crisis at an annual gathering of economists and bankers in the US in 2005.

He was appointed RBI Governor by the previous UPA government in 2013 and although he wanted a second term he was not offered an extension, which most of his predecessors got, by the current NDA regime.

He is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.