Rajan in probable Nobel list
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. File Photo
Clarivate Analytics, an erstwhile Thomson Reuters unit, publishes a list of possible winners based on research citations. The Nobel prize for Economics will be announced in Stockholm on Monday.
Rajan, the youngest-ever chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and the first non-westerner to hold the job, shot to fame after he predicted a global financial crisis with its roots in the United States, which eventually happened in 2008-09.
Later, he served the previous UPA government as its chief economic advisor. In 2013, he was appointed the Governor of RBI, a position he held for three years before returning to University of Chicago.Rajan is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School.