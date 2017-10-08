Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 3:13 AM IST
Rajan in probable Nobel list

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 1:48 IST
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. File Photo

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan’s name has figured on the Clarivate’s list of possible winners of the Nobel Prize for Economics.

Clarivate Analytics, an erstwhile Thomson Reuters unit, publishes a list of possible winners based on research citations. The Nobel prize for Economics will be announced in Stockholm on Monday.

Rajan, the youngest-ever chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and the first non-westerner to hold the job, shot to fame after he predicted a global financial crisis with its roots in the United States, which eventually happened in 2008-09.

Later, he served the previous UPA government as its chief economic advisor. In 2013, he was appointed the Governor of RBI, a position he held for three years before returning to University of Chicago.Rajan is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School.
