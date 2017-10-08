No farewell for outgoing chief justice
Justice S K Mukherjee
Y R Sadashiva Reddy, co-chairman, Bar Council of India, said that they were not inclined to give a farewell.
Reddy said this is probably the first time that the Bar Council is not bidding farewell to a judge or a chief justice.
A source in the Advocates Association said that they unanimously decided not to give a farewell.
Justice H G Ramesh has been appointed the acting chief justice. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification in this regard.