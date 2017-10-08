Truckers' strike from Monday

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 1:44 IST

Representative image.

Truckers have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on October 9 and 10, demanding fulfillment of a number of issues, including bringing diesel under GST.



“There will be a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ from 8 am on October 9 to 8 pm on October 10. In case we do not get a positive response from the government, transport associations have threatened to consider a indefinite nation-wide strike after Diwali”, the truckers’ associations said.



The AIMTC, the All India Transporters Welfare Association and the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Association have jointly called for the strike.



“The diesel and tolls account for more than 70% of the operating cost of the truck, though diesel is out of GST. Diesel must be brought under GST ,” Chairman, AIMTC said.