Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 3:13 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Truckers' strike from Monday

Truckers' strike from Monday

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 1:44 IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Truckers have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on October 9 and 10, demanding fulfillment of a number of issues, including bringing diesel under GST.

“There will be a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ from 8 am on October 9 to 8 pm on October 10. In case we do not get a positive response from the government, transport associations have threatened to consider a indefinite nation-wide strike after Diwali”, the truckers’ associations said.

The AIMTC, the All India Transporters Welfare Association and the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Association have jointly called for the strike.

“The diesel and tolls account for more than 70% of the operating cost of the truck, though diesel is out of GST. Diesel must be brought under GST ,” Chairman, AIMTC said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.