Shourie slams PM

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 2:03 IST

Shourie said that supporting Modi was a big mistake. DH photo.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat on Saturday likened the slash in GST to an early Diwali, former NDA minister Arun Shourie continued to attack him for the economic slowdown.



Shourie said it was a big mistake to have supported Modi initially and compared the prime minister to US President Donald Trump. Shourie said both the leaders claim that people and the media are after them in their respective countries, which he believed was a ploy to play victimhood.



Trump has all along been complaining that people are against him and the media also tries to portray him in a wrong light, he said.



Here, without naming Modi, Shourie said the prime minister insisted that post demonetisation he has been at the receiving end. Modi has also been saying that even if he is killed, he will not stop serving the Dalits.



Shourie said Modi was resorting to these tactics to play the “victim” card and “exploit” people.



Shourie joined his former colleague in the Vajpayee government, Yashwant Sinha, to launch a tirade against the sluggish economy, blaming it on demonetisation and GST.

