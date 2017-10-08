Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
Yeddyurappa out at CM over quota promise

DH News Services, Bengaluru, Oct 8 2017, 2:34 IST
BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, DH file photo

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to mislead SCs, STs, and other backward classes on increasing reservation in employment and education to 70% ahead of the Assembly election.

Addressing the executive committee meeting of BJP OBC wing, he said the fact that the chief minister has promised to increase the reservation a few months before the election proves that he is not serious about it. He should have done it soon after coming to power if he had any concern for these communities, he added.

Siddaramaiah has been making a lot of promises to people with an eye on the elections. None of the government schemes has been implemented properly. The only achievement of the government in the last four years is looting the state exchequer and corruption, he charged.
