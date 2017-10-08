Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
Prepared to fight at short notice: Air Force chief Dhanoa

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 11:03 IST
The Indian Air Force is prepared to fight a war at a short notice, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today.

Addressing IAF personnel on the Air Force Day, Dhanoa said the Air Force was fully geared up to face any security challenge to the country.

"We are prepared to fight at a short notice," he said, talking about the security scenario.

He also said that the Air Force was acquiring multi- spectrum strategic capabilities and remained committed to building a "joint manship" with the Indian Army and the Navy.

Dhanoa said security of all Air Force stations have been enhanced to combat any threat, including sub-conventional threats, after the terrorist attack on the IAF base station in Pathankot last year.

In January last year, terrorists sneaked in from across the border and attacked the air base. The attack claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.
