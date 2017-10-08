Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 3:34 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » Love of Vadnagar's people has given me new energy to serve the nation: Modi

Love of Vadnagar's people has given me new energy to serve the nation: Modi

Press Trust of India, Oct 8 2017, 14:15 IST
A large number of Vadnagar residents queued up along the route to greet Modi who was visiting his birthplace for the first time after becoming the prime minister office in 2014.

A large number of Vadnagar residents queued up along the route to greet Modi who was visiting his birthplace for the first time after becoming the prime minister office in 2014.


On his first visit to his hometown as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today said the immense love showered by people of Vadnagar has given him a new energy to serve the nation with more zeal.

On the second day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Modi held a roadshow at Vadnagar, his birthplace, in Mehsana district where a large number of people queued up along the route to greet him. The entire city was decorated to accord him a grand welcome.

Modi was visiting his birthplace for the first time after becoming the prime minister office in 2014.

There were chants of "Modi-Modi" and flowers were showered on him at several places along the route of the roadshow.

"I am touched by the immense love showered by the people of Vadnagar today. It gave me new energy to serve the nation with more zeal," Modi said addressing a public gathering after the roadshow.

Striking an emotional chord with the people of his hometown, he recalled his journey from being the chief minister of Gujarat to be the prime minister.

He said he had managed to serve the nation with the help of blessings of Lord Shiva since 2001 despite some people "spewing venom" at him over these years.

"The blessings of Bhole Baba (Lord Shiva) gave me the strength to drink and digest poison. Due to this ability, I was able to counter all those who spewed venom against me since 2001. This ability gave me the strength to serve the motherland with dedication over these many years," he said.

"I started my journey from Vadnagar and now I have reached Kashi (Varanasi). Just like Vadnagar, Kashi is also the town of Bhole Baba (Lord Shiva). Bhole Baba's blessings gave me immense strength, and this strength is the biggest gift I have received from this land," he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.