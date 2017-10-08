Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
PM Modi holds roadshow in birthplace Vadnagar

Press Trust of India, Oct 8 2017, 13:17 IST
A large number of Vadnagar residents queued up along the route to greet Modi who was visiting his birthplace for the first time after becoming the prime minister office in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a roadshow in Vadnagar, his birthplace, in Mehsana district as he arrived here on the second day of his visit to Gujarat.

Acknowledging the overwhelming response, Modi stood on the step of his moving SUV and waved at people all along the route from the helipad on the outskirts of the city to a newly-built medical college. The entire city was decorated for the grand welcome of the prime minister.

There were chants of "Modi-Modi" and flowers were showered on him at several places along the route of the roadshow. The locals told mediapersons it was a matter of great pride that the "son of the soil" was the prime minister and was visiting the town after a long time.

On a visit to his poll-bound home state Gujarat for the third time in less than a month, Modi yesterday launched and inaugurated a plethora of projects, and slammed the Congress party for questioning the state's development model.

He had also said that the recent changes in the GST regime giving relief to small and medium businesses have been hailed across the country as they kindled the festive mood of Diwali a fortnight before it is celebrated. He had also made a strong pitch for bridging the digital divide, calling digital literacy an important element in good governance and transparency.
