Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 8 2017, 14:37 IST

Shah had started the 'Jan Raksha Yatra' from Kerala's Kannur district on October 3 and it will conclude on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram. DH File Photo

BJP chief Amit Shah today said that "politics of violence" is in the nature of the communists as he lashed out at the CPI(M) over the political violence in Kerala.



Addressing the Delhi leg of the 'Jan Raksha Yatra', the BJP's ongoing campaign to highlight "left atrocities" in Kerala, Shah asserted that no amount of intimidation can stop the lotus (BJP's symbol) from blooming in the Left-ruled state.



He hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the maximum killings of BJP and RSS workers have taken place in the latter's home district.



"Since the Left came to power in Kerala, several workers of the BJP and Sangh (RSS) have been killed. The killings are brutal, bodies are chopped into pieces. It is done to terrorise those who support the BJP that they will meet the same fate. But the more muck of murders they spread, the lotus will bloom better," Shah said.



Shah also led a march from central Delhi's Connaught Place to the CPI(M) headquarters in the Gole Market area, a distance of about 1.5 kms. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and the party's Lok Sabha MPs from the national capital were in tow.



In his speech, the BJP president took on Vijayan, saying the blame for the spate of killings falls squarely on him, considering that the maximum number of such killings have taken place in the "chief minister's home district".



"Politics of violence is in their (communists') nature. It is not a coincidence that the maximum political violence is reported from West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala where the communists have been in power for long. Wherever they have been in power, they have turned the political culture into that of violence," he said.



Shah also hit out at, what he called, the "champions of human rights" over their "silence" on the communist atrocities. He said their "selective protests" have exposed their bias.



He asked, "Why do they not take out any march at the India Gate against the atrocities committed by the Left?"



At the rally venue, the BJP exhibited a series of images, mainly the pictures of those killed, to highlight the "brutality" of the situation.



"The reds think they will be able to stop thoughts and ideas from spreading through violence. I want to tell the CPI (M) and Congress that communists have disappeared from the world and Congress from India. And BJP, which was launched with 10 persons, is today the world's largest party with 11 crore workers," Shah said.



Shah had started the 'Jan Raksha Yatra' from Kerala's Kannur district on October 3 and it will conclude on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram.