Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 5:03 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » Modi criticises UPA govt over health policy

Modi criticises UPA govt over health policy

Press Trust of India, Vadnagar (Gujarat), Oct 8 2017, 16:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in his hometown Vadnagar on Sunday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani are also seen. PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in his hometown Vadnagar on Sunday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani are also seen. PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the previous Congress-led UPA over the state of healthcare sector in the country, alleging that it had failed to bring a health policy during its 10-year rule.

He also said that the previous government did not pay attention to increasing the number of seats in medical colleges.

"The last health policy was announced during Atalji's (former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) regime around 15 years back. After that, such a government assumed power which used to hate development. It did not have any empathy for the people," Modi said.

"As a result, a new health policy was introduced after almost 15 years by our government," he said addressing a gathering after inaugurating a medical college here in his hometown.

The prime minister also criticised the earlier government over the issue of seats in medical colleges which, according to him, were much less than the requirement of doctors in the country.

"Due to the rules formulated by the past governments, very few students were able to secure admission in the medical colleges. Thus, we have taken up the task of opening one medical college for (every) three to four Lok Sabha constituencies across the country," Modi said.

"Since we also need good professors for such colleges, we have also increased 6,000 seats in PG medical courses in the last one year. Though some people criticised the move, we remained firm because we understand that we will need good professors for producing good doctors," he said.

The prime minister said due to the relentless efforts of his government, the prices of stents as well as medicines have drastically reduced.

"The prices of stents were around Rs 1.5 lakh to almost Rs 2 lakh (each). Someone would get a heart attack by just hearing such a high price. We then called the manufacturers and asked them not to rob the poor by charging such high price. Today, the stents are available at just 40 per cent of the original price," he said.

"Similarly, we were also concerned about the prices of medicines. That is why we have started a mission to sell generic medicines at subsidised rates," Modi said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.