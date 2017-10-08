BJP gears up for grand show in Rahul's Amethi

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 8 2017, 16:58 IST

Amit Shah, PTI file photo

Almost the entire top Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership along with national party president Amit Shah would be descending on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi on Tuesday.



BJP plans to hold a grand show in the constituency in which union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari will not only take part but will also announce several sops for the district besides addressing a public meeting at Kauhar near Gauriganj, the district headquarters.



UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with around a dozen cabinet colleague of his will also be participating the programs, according to the state BJP sources here.



Smriti Irani will be arriving at Amethi on Monday to monitor the preparations for Tuesday's functions, sources said adding that she would also be holding meetings with the local saffron party leaders to give the final touch to the preparations.



BJP sources said that a slew of developmental projects would be announced during Shah's visit. The new projects included the inauguration of three ITIs, FM Radio Station, a Sainik School and some other road projects.



The BJP program in Amethi is being viewed in the political circles here as an attempt to showcase the strength of the party on the Nehru-Gandhi home turf and also to boost the morale of the party workers.