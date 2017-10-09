Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 2:05 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Did not see Jaya in hospital, says minister

Did not see Jaya in hospital, says minister

Press Trust of India, Pudukottai (TN), Oct 9 2017, 1:40 IST
Some AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. File image

Some AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. File image

Tamil Nadu minister Vellamandi Natarajan today said he did not see late chief minister Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation last year and offered to depose before the one-man inquiry commission set up to probe her demise.

"I did not see Amma (Jayalalithaa) when she was at the Apollo Hospital. We could go only up to the second storey of the hospital. After that no one was allowed (into her room)," he told reporters here. Natarajan, the Tourism Minister, said he was ready to record this before the inquiry commission.

"I will tell this truth to the commission if they summon me and ask me. In fact, all the ministers are ready to depose before the commission," he added. The state government had last month named retired Madras High Court judge justice A Arumugasamy as the one-man commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and treatment provided till her demise on December 5 last.

Some AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. While senior Minister Dindigul Srinivasan was the first to say that they did not see Jayalalithaa, some of his ministerial colleagues backed his stand while a few others had said they had met the then party supremo in hospital.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.