Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 6:24 PM IST
Minister says he did not see Jaya in hospital; ready to depose

Press Trust of India, Pudukottai (TN), Oct 8 2017, 17:33 IST
Some AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. File image

Tamil Nadu minister Vellamandi Natarajan today said he did not see late chief minister Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation last year and offered to depose before the one-man inquiry commission set up to probe her demise.

"I did not see Amma (Jayalalithaa) when she was at the Apollo Hospital. We could go only up to the second storey of the hospital. After that no one was allowed (into her room)," he told reporters here. Natarajan, the Tourism Minister, said he was ready to record this before the inquiry commission.

"I will tell this truth to the commission if they summon me and ask me. In fact, all the ministers are ready to depose before the commission," he added. The state government had last month named retired Madras High Court judge justice A Arumugasamy as the one-man commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and treatment provided till her demise on December 5 last.

Some AIADMK leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation. While senior Minister Dindigul Srinivasan was the first to say that they did not see Jayalalithaa, some of his ministerial colleagues backed his stand while a few others had said they had met the then party supremo in hospital.
