Press Esc to close
Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 6:24 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » Rahul fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj; Cong hits back

Rahul fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj; Cong hits back

Press Trust of India, Ballia (UP), Oct 8 2017, 18:04 IST
The BJP leader, known for making controversial remarks, also claimed that a Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. Image courtesy Twitter

The BJP leader, known for making controversial remarks, also claimed that a Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. Image courtesy Twitter

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today targeted Rahul Gandhi claiming the Congress Vice President did not have knowledge of the history or geography of the country and was only fond of reading scripts.

The UP state Congress reacted sharply to his comments alleging that since no development was visible during the BJP rule, its leaders were making "absurd" statements.

"Like film actors, Rahul is fond of reading written scripts. He does not have knowledge of history and geography of India," Singh, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises, told reporters here.

The BJP leader, known for making controversial remarks, also claimed that a Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya.

"It will be constructed 200 percent. Hindus and Muslims will jointly build it. The ancestors of both are the same though religion has changed," he said responding to a question.

Singh claimed that the opposition did not have any issues left and accused Rahul Gandhi of falsely claiming in foreign countries that job opportunities had decreased in the country.

"The reality is that under the PM Mudra scheme, 9 crore persons have got jobs," he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said if the party's policies had been good, its base would not have shrunk.

"If the policies of Congress, which ruled the country for over 60 years, had been good, why would it have got reduced to 20 percent of the area when the BJP has spread in 75 percent of the area," he said.

Singh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Na khaunganakhanedunga" (Won't indulge in corruption nor will I allow anyone) remark and claimed that the past three years had proved this.

When asked about the minister's comments on Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and spokesman Devendra Pratap Singh said that the "tall claims" of BJP stand exposed as there was no development palpable anywhere due to which its leaders were making absurd statements.

"People are fast losing trust in the BJP. It will be visible in the next elections when people will give them a befitting reply for their misdeeds," the Congress leader said. PTI CORR ABN ADS
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.